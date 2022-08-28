DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon.

According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead.

Another victim arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown.

The Major Crime Task Force is assisting with the investigation, police said.

An active scene remains. No one is in custody.