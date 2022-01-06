Oak Park mother carjacked at gunpoint outside middle school

OAK PARK, Ill. – The Oak Park school community is on high alert after a mother was carjacked in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say extra police patrolled the area Thursday after two men around approached a woman parked on Kenilworth Avenue outside Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School.

According to police, around 3:20 p.m., one of the carjackers allegedly pulled a gun and ordered the mother out of the vehicle.

The carjackers then sped off on Washington Boulevard.

The woman was not hurt.

Students and staff were still in the building and school officials called the police.

School officials say they’re reviewing safety procedures to avoid another incident.