COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail.

According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics to a man she was dating who is an inmate at Cook County Jail.

Joanna McCree.

Police said an investigator contacted McCree the same day they received the tip and posed as the person who would provide her the drugs to smuggle to him.

McCree met the undercover investigator at a pre-determined location where the investigator gave her an envelope containing what she believed were the illegal drugs. McCree was then later taken into custody at her workplace.

After being read her Miranda rights, McCree told investigators that she became involved in a romantic relationship with the individual in custody while he was being treated at the hospital she was working at.

McCree was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver. McCree’s bond was set at $75,000 and she is currently being held in custody at Cook County Jail.