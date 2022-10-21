NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A 49-year-old man is alleged to have sexually assaulted and beaten his female roommate to death in Northfield Township, authorities said Friday.

Shinebayar Tudevdorj faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm after authorities responded to the 3600 block of Salem Walk on Oct. 18 and found a 61-year-old woman dead in her bedroom.

The woman, found lying on the floor with severe injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed the beating caused severe swelling and bleeding to the victim’s brain.

A Skokie courthouse judge denied bond for Tudevdorj.

