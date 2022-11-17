NILES, Ill. — A man was arrested Thursday morning in Niles after he lifted his shirt up to show a handgun he had in front of a school, according to police.

Officers were alerted to the man around 8:45 a.m. in front of Notre Dame College Prep, which is in the 7600 block of West Dempster Street.

According to a press release from the Niles Police Department, witnesses saw the man lift up his T-shirt as he was walking across the street and saw a handgun.

Officers found the man around 9:10 a.m. at a nearby Pace bus stop and found the semi-automatic handgun in his waistband, according to the release.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Carlos Kamber, 51, of Chicago, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 Felony and aggravated assault, a misdemeanor, according to the release.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to the release.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Staff members at the school were notified of the incident and no one was allowed to enter or leave the school while they were investigating.