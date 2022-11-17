NILES, Ill. — A man was arrested Thursday morning in Niles after he lifted his shirt up to show a handgun he had in front of a school, according to police.

Officers were alerted to the man around 8:45 a.m. in front of Notre Dame College Prep, which is in the 7600 block of West Dempster Street.

According to a press release from the Niles Police Department, witnesses saw the man lift up his T-shirt as he was walking across the street and saw a handgun.

Officers found the man around 9:10 a.m. at a nearby Pace bus stop and found the semi-automatic handgun in his waistband, according to the release.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Carlos Kamber, 51, of Chicago, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 Felony and aggravated assault, a misdemeanor, according to the release.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to the release.

Staff members at the school were notified of the incident and no one was allowed to enter or leave the school while they were investigating.