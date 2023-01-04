Police say a Dodge Status was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on May 26, 2020. (Photo: South Chicago Heights PD)

SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police in South Chicago Heights seek help locating the driver involved in a 2020 deadly hit-and-run crash after releasing new details about the collision.

New photos released by the department on Wednesday show a Dodge Straus that police said failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection of Sauk Trail and Chicago Road and cut off a motorcycle on May 25, 2020.

The collision caused injuries to the motorcyclists, who were husband and wife. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where 55-year-old Christie Harkins was later pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle may have had a moon roof and a paper-like license plate.

The investigation continues. Police are offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading up to an arrest or conviction of the driver involved.