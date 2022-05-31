NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Police in Naperville are searching for the suspect who robbed a convenience store over the weekend.

Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance photos taken inside the store in the 1400 block of E. Chicago.

According to police, officers were called to the store there just before 4 a.m. Saturday for reports of an armed robbery. The armed robber made off with cash and cigarettes.

The clerk was unharmed.

Read More Chicago News headlines

Police described the offender as a thin male in his early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.