LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — New details have emerged about the death of a missing 25-year-old Algonquin woman who was found dead inside her boyfriend’s home hours after he died in a head-on crash.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Kelly Hedmark. Police said she was found dead inside her boyfriend’s Lindenhurst home. Results from a preliminary autopsy indicate Hedmark died from blunt force trauma.

Locals who spoke with WGN News Wednesday expressed their shock at the news. Investigators will work to piece together what occurred.

“It was very sad,” resident Kelly Mantas told WGN News. “It was very strange.”

Like many in the Lindenhurst community, Mantas says not much crime occurs.

“Usually, we don’t get much of that kind of stuff around here,” Mantas said. “It’s a pretty quiet town.”

Neighbors say they are coming to grips with the revelation that a woman died just feet away from their homes.

“They came in with one of their mobile crime scene vehicles and my daughter said, ‘Mom, I think there’s been a bad incident over there. I think someone got killed,'” resident June Campbell said.

According to police, Hedmark was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday, leaving her Algonquin home. Police learned the woman was allegedly heading to her boyfriend’s Lindenhurst home on the first block of Beck Road.

Christopher Covelli, a Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman, revealed details about their discoveries.

“She appeared to have been battered and appeared to be a victim of a homicide,” Covelli said.

Investigators say Hedmark’s family reported her missing after her boyfriend died in a head-on crash at Bates Road and Freeport Road, near Rockton, in Winnebago County.

A search warrant executed at the boyfriend’s home led to the discovery of Hedmark’s body.

Covelli told WGN News investigators would review all scenarios.

“Murder-suicide is absolutely being explored,” Covelli said. “It seems way too coincidental that he’s suspected of committing this crime and then shortly thereafter is in a high-speed crash where he’s the person who veered into the oncoming lanes.”

Law enforcement’s investigation into the isolated incident is ongoing.

“My heart breaks for the family,” Mantas said. “It’s a tragedy.”