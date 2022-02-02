Mother, sibling officially charged in 6-year-old Damari Perry’s death

State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, filed a 19-count indictment against Damari Perry’s mother and brother, charging both with first-degree murder in the child’s death.

CHICAGO — Just one day after funeral services were held for six-year-old Damari Perry, his mother and brother have been charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Jannie Perry and her 20-year-old son Jeremiah forced Damari into a cold shower as punishment on Dec. 30. After Damari’s death, his family tried to dispose of his body by burning it.

Damari’s body was discovered Friday, Jan. 7, near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana.

According to an autopsy report, officials determined Damari died of hypothermia and was found dead, wrapped naked in a trash bag. Dr. Zhou Wang indicated that Damari had partially frozen internal organs and was found “partially charred.” Wang said the charring was determined to be post-mortem.

Damari Perry

A grand jury found evidence that Damari’s death was “exceptionally brutal and heinous.”

A Lake County Grand Jury indicted Jannie and Jeremiah Perry on eight counts of murder, and additional counts of aggravated battery of a child, dismembering a human body, conspiracy, aggravated domestic battery, concealment of a homicidal death, endangering the life or health of a child and abuse of a corpse.

Prosecutors also charged the pair with obstructing justice.

Jannie Perry also faces one count of failure to report the death or disappearance of a child under 13 years of age.

Prosecutors will be allowed to seek natural-life sentences for Damari’s mother and brother.

Jannie and Jeremiah Perry are next due in court Monday, Feb. 7, for arraignment.