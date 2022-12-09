Glenwood police announced on Friday, December 9, 2022, they recovered more than 120 stolen catalytic converters.

GLENWOOD, Ill. — Glenwood police recently recovered more than 120 stolen catalytic converters and other property during a “chop shop operation” investigation.

Officers and detectives with the Glenwood Police Department said they found the following during their investigation:

128 stolen catalytic converters valued at about $54,000

Stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Reciprocating saws

A loaded .45 caliber handgun and magazines

Illicit funds seized under ISP asset forfeiture protocol

The stolen property was found in a private residence in the 200 block of Rose Street.

Police said the property was being rented “by way of identity theft” and is being resolved with the property owner.

Police are reminding people to call 911 to report a crime in progress and report suspicious activity by calling 708-753-2420.