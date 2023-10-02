PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors in Philadelphia say Monday that more suspects will be charged with smashing into stores last week as law enforcement officials review video of the social-media fueled mayhem.

More than 70 people already face a range of charges, such as burglary, conspiracy and riot.

The flash mob-style break-ins hit dozens of stores Tuesday night, including Foot Locker, Lululemon and Apple

Authorities say suspects used social media to target business in several parts of the city, including pharmacies, a hair salon, a cellphone store, and dozens of liquor stores.

Authorities say they are looking for additional ringleaders in the thefts.