BEECHER, Ill. — A Will County judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the case against Sean Woulfe, the driver charged in a 2017 Beecher car crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons.

A Will County State Attorney’s Office spokeswoman says the decision came after three days of jury deliberations. Jurors could not reach a verdict. A new date is scheduled for May 10.

Prosecutors initially charged Woulfe with 16 counts of reckless homicide in connection to the fatal crash. The then-25-year-old allegedly drove as fast as 84 miles per hour in the moments leading up to the impact.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

Lindsey Schmidt, 29, and her three young boys were traveling in the family car on July 24 when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and slammed into them. Schmidt, 1-year-old Kaleb, 4-year-old Weston, and 6-year-old Owen died. Schmidt was pregnant at the time of the crash.

Schmidt’s husband wasn’t with the family at the time.