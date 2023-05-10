CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a shooting in Aurora on New Year’s Eve two years ago.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Cameron Sebastion, 25, of Milwaukee reportedly attended a New Year’s Eve party on the 800 block of Huntington Drive in Aurora on Dec. 31, 2021.

Further investigation showed that shortly after midnight, Sebastion fired multiple gunshots towards several individuals, striking one in the arm. He reportedly told officers he was high on marijuana and thought the other partygoers were planning to kill him.

Sebastion pled guilty to the offense of attempt first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday.