MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Authorities in Michigan City, Indiana are investigating a Memorial Day shooting at Washington Park Beach that left one person fighting for their life.

Around 4:10 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire at the beach. Arriving paramedics transported the victim to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police interviewed witnesses to gather additional information about the shooting and possibly identify the suspect(s).

No one is in custody.

Authorities ask anyone with information or surveillance footage of the shooting to contact them directly at (219) 874-3221; extension 1077, by tip line at (219) 873-1488, or call (800) 78-CRIME.