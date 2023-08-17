CHICAGO — A Maywood teenager allegedly led police on a high-speed chase for nearly 20 minutes before being taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Villa Park Police Department attempted to pull over a reportedly stolen 2013 Hyundai Genesis near North Avenue and Route 83 just before 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, the driver fled going upwards of 104 mph on North Avenue. The Villa Park PD followed the driver onto I-355 where they allegedly reached speeds of 132 mph.

The 18 minute pursuit continued to Schaumburg, back to Villa Park, and eventually ending when the driver crashed into a parked car on the 500 block of Vallette Street in Elmhurst. The driver attempted to flee on foot, but officers were able to take the suspect into custody a short time later.

The driver was later identified as a 17-year-old from Maywood.

The teen has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, along with several misdemeanors.

The 17-year-old will next appear in court on Sept. 15.