KILDEER, Ill. — A woman is charged with an armed robbery at a Bank of America in Kildeer.

Tina Lambert faces charges of armed robbery, burglary and felony theft.

According to police, officers responded to a call of an “armed robbery in progress” around 10 a.m. Monday to the Bank of America on Rand Road.

It was reported that Lambert, who was wearing a white face covering, told a bank employee that she had a gun, and to put the money in a duffle bag. No gun was actually displayed during the robbery, police said.

According to police, Lambert was located near the intersection of Rand Road and Plum Grove Road. She made a statement to officers of her involvement in the robbery and approximately $20,000 in cash was found inside the duffle bag in her possession.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday