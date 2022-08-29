ROCKFORD, Ill. — The man convicted of killing McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner in 2019 will spend 55 years behind bars.

A federal judge in Rockford sentenced 43-year-old Floyd Brown today on charges of second-degree murder after fatally shooting Keltner as he attempted to serve a burglary arrest warrant at an area motel.

As law enforcement attempted to access Brown’s third-floor hotel room, he fired ten shots through the door and nearby walls, narrowly missing a Deputy U.S. Marshal and two Special Deputy U.S. Marshals.

Brown then jumped out of a window and fired a shot that struck and killed Keltner.

He was arrested several hours later near Lincoln after a high-speed pursuit.

“Through the violent actions of Floyd Brown, the Keltner family lost a devoted son, husband and father, and the citizens of the Northern District of Illinois lost a dedicated public servant,” said U.S. Attorney John Lausch. “Special Deputy Keltner made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation. His bravery and dedication will not be forgotten. We remain committed to prosecuting violence against federal law enforcement officers to the fullest extent of the law.”

Keltner, a nearly 13-year veteran, left behind a wife and two young children.