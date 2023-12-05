LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — The FBI says field agents are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Lincolnwood.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials responded to the US Bank in the 6600 block of N. Lincoln Ave. Moments earlier, surveillance photos captured the male robber approaching a teller. The male suspect then displayed a note demanding money.

Authorities did not say if a weapon was used or how much money was taken in the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities described the suspect as 5-foot-8-inches in height with a medium build. He is also believed to be somewhere between the ages of 30 and 39. The suspected robber was last seen wearing a black beanie-style hat with dark-framed sunglasses, two surgical masks, a dark-colored beard, black sweatpants, blue loafers or slippers and a loose-fitting, long-sleeved, dark-colored jacket with full zipper. The jacket covered a gray sweatshirt, which also covered a black shirt, officials added.

Anyone with information can report tips anonymously to (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.