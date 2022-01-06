Man suspected of jewelry thefts across Chicagoland detained

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – A man suspected of multiple jewelry thefts throughout the Chicago area is being held on bond Thursday night.

Aaron Hicks, of Chicago, faces a felony count of theft after authorities say he swiped a necklace valued at $12,500 from Zevar Jewelers at Orland Square Mall last June.

According to police, Hicks visited the store three times and requested to see the necklace he would eventually steal.

Investigators say Hicks may also be involved with several other jewelry store heists across Chicagoland malls.

Multiple police agencies joined together and identified Hicks as a suspect. Chicago police arrested Hicks on Dec. 24 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Hicks is currently being held on a $20,000 bond. He is next due in court on Wednesday, Jan. 12.