KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — A man is dead after shots were fired during a fight at a house party early Saturday morning in Kankakee County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to the shooting around 4:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Coyote Run in unincorporated Bourbonnais.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found Michael Godinez, 23, of Clifton, shot several times in the chest and unresponsive when they arrived. He later died at a hospital.

Detectives are still talking to partygoers and witnesses about what happened. Anyone with information is urged to call them.

While the incident is still under investigation, detectives said the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Additional details haven’t been released.