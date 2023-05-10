CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting multiple times at an occupied vehicle in the summer of 2021.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Addison police officers responded to a call of shots fired on Michael Lane on Aug. 21, 2021.

Further investigation showed that two individuals were on Michael Lane when a vehicle drove by and a heated argument ensued. When the vehicle drove off, one of the individuals on Michael Lane fired six gunshots at the car, striking not only the intended target once, but also another car parked nearby.

Authorities later identified 32-year-old Omar Corral, formerly of Bensenville, as the shooter.

Corral was found guilty on one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.