Man linked to fatally shooting woman at Midlothian bar sought by police

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. – A Chicago man is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Midlothian woman.

Jamil R. Hayes, 25, faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges following a verbal altercation turned physical on Oct. 31.

Authorities said Hayes reportedly became angry while speaking with the female victim, identified as Morgan Brown, pistol-whipped one victim and then shot them both. He fled the scene in a gray Nissan Altima.

Hayes, whose whereabouts are unknown, was charged in November and a state warrant was issued for his arrest. Hayes has ties to Rockford, Dekalb, and Elgin, Illinois.

The family of Morgan Brown is offering a reward of $5,000 and the FBI is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Hayes. Anyone with information should contact the Midlothian Police Department at (708) 385-2534 or the FBI Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.