ELGIN, Ill. — A man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Elgin, according to police.

Elgin Police Department officers responded to the shooting around 12:25 am. in the 500 block of East Chicago Street.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who was shot and taken to a hospital. A Facebook post from the department didn’t include the man’s condition.

Detectives investigating the case have people in custody, according to the post.

Police described the incident as “isolated” and said there is no ongoing threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 847-289-2600 or text the tip with “ELGINPD” to 847411.

Tips can also be submitted online.

Additional information hasn’t been released.