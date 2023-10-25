SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Springfield.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Toronto Road in Sangamon County.

According to preliminary information, an ISP trooper interacted with 37-year-old Cristobal Santana of Chicago, who is believed to be wanted in connection with a recent homicide in the city.

During the interaction, gunshots were fired and the trooper was struck in the leg. ISP said Santana fled his vehicle on foot. He was caught and taken into police custody just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

No other officers were injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.