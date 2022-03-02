Man dies weeks after being shot in failed gun deal at Waukegan Walmart

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A 22-year-old man shot during a meet-up at a suburban Walmart parking lot has died, Waukegan police said Wednesday.

Emanuel Perez, of Waukegan, died Tuesday at a local hospital. A preliminary autopsy conducted by the Lake County Coroner’s Office shows Perez died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Perez was one of four people who linked at a Waukegan-area Walmart to exchange and trade guns.

Perez arrived inside an SVU driven by Desteny Rodriguez to meet two men inside a sedan, police said.

According to authorities, Rodriquez tried to rob the two men. An altercation in the parking lot ensued and shots were fired, police said.

Officers arrived at the parking lot a short time later and found no victims. Police later learned that the SUV had crashed nearby. An injured Perez was taken to the hospital in serious condition, where he remained until his death.

Rodriquez was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

A shooting victim from the sedan was dropped off, treated and later released. The whereabouts of the second occupant are unknown.

Two semi-automatic pistols and an assault-style weapon were recovered.

An investigation is ongoing.