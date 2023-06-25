ELGIN — A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Elgin, according to police.

Elgin Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of South Aldine Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

His identity hasn’t been released at this time.

The incident is still under investigation, but police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives, which can be done online.

People with information can call detectives at 847-289-2600 or by texting the tip to 847411 and including “ELGINPD” in the message.