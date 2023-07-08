GARY, Ind. — Gary Police are investing a shooting that left a man dead and three others injured at UpTop Lounge in Northwest Indiana.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at UpTop Lounge and Events bar near the 900 block of East 21st Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police said upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man deceased and three other individuals with gunshot wounds.

Two men and a woman, all in their thirties, were hospitalized, police said.

Police think shots were fired inside and outside the business. This incident is still under investigation and WGN will update as more information is recovered.