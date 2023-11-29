BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — U.S. Marshals have taken a Bolingbrook man into custody in connection to the shooting death of a 38-year-old Naperville man nearly one year later.

According to the Bolingbrook Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of West Boughton Road on reports of suspicious circumstances in a parking lot just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered 38-year-old Eric Stubblefield had been shot multiple times in a vehicle parked in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sammy L. Gibson, 58, of Bolingbrook, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Milwaukee in connection to the shooting death of Stubblefield on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Gibson faces three charges — two counts of first degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicide.