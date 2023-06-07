MARENGO, Ill. — A man has been arrested after police in Marengo said he allegedly started shooting into the air at a bar after an argument and finding his ex-wife inside.

Marengo Police Department officers were called to the bar around 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South State Street.

During an investigation, officers determined the man found his ex-wife at the bar, got into an argument, went outside, pulled a firearm from his waistband, fired several shots into the air and left, according to a news release.

No injuries were reported.

A warrant was issued for armed violence, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of an order of protection, unlawful use of a weapon – possession in a liquor establishment and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the release.

Elgin Police Department officers arrested the man on Wednesday.