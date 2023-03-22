(KTLA) — A 22-year-old from Los Angeles was arrested after allegedly almost hit a deputy during a traffic stop and then led authorities on a 78-mile pursuit.

Richard Whitfield was observed by a deputy failing to stop at a stop sign at La Mesa Road and Berrydale Street in Victorville around 8:40 p.m. Monday night, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies at the Victorville station.

Upon being pulled over, Whitfield allegedly provided false information to the deputy and drove away, nearly striking the deputy with his vehicle.

Whitfield led the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol units on a 78-mile pursuit that started in Victorville and ended in Pomona when his 2023 Mercedes became disabled.

During the pursuit, Whitfield drove over 100 mph “with a disregard for safety,” authorities said. When his vehicle became disabled, he attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.

Whitfield was booked into the West Valley Detention Center to await charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and felony evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety.

He remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail pending arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or by visiting www.wetip.com