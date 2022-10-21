ANTIOCH, Ill. — Police have given the ‘all clear’ after reports of an ‘active threat’ at Antioch High School were unfounded.

According to police, a phone call inside the school threatening violence prompted a large-scale police presence. Out of an abundance of caution, officers placed the school on lockdown and Antioch Police responded to every school within their jurisdiction.

A full sweep of the school uncovered no existing threat. Police lifted the lockdown and the school dismissed students for the day.

Antioch Police said Friday’s incident mirrored a similar situation in Wisconsin, where several schools received threats of an ‘active shooter.’

The police department did not announce an arrest. An investigation is ongoing.