CICERO, Ill. — The owner of a Cicero liquor store and restaurant is asking for the public’s help after an armed robbery last week.

Norma Ochoa, the owner of a liquor store and restaurant located near the 24th Street and Laramie Avenue intersection in Cicero, told WGN-TV that she and her employees were robbed at gunpoint on Friday, Dec. 1.

This incident reportedly was not the first time her store was the target of a robbery, but the difference this time, Ochoa says, is that she fears for her safety.

Surveillance video shows four suspects in dark clothing enter the liquor store, then they knocked Ochoa’s daughter to the ground while she was at the counter. The suspects then pulled Ochoa from the back of the store and dragged her with a gun to her face.

The group took money from the cash register and then headed over to Ochoa’s restaurant next door, where they forced an employee to open a cash register before heading back to where the cooks were working.

Ochoa told WGN-TV the suspects got away with thousands of dollars and left her with bruises and a lost sense of safety.

She said Cicero police responded right away, but the suspects had fled the scene on foot.

WGN-TV reached out to the Cicero Police Department for an update on this investigation but have yet to hear back.