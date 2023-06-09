LANSING, Ill. — A man has been charged with kidnapping after police say he allegedly stole a car left running with two kids inside on Monday from a bank in Lansing.

According to a news release from the Lansing Police Department, Casean Cornell, 25, of Lansing, allegedly stole a car from a bank in the 18100 block of Torrence Avenue with a 1-year-old and a 9-year-old inside.

Police said Cornell told the kids to get out of the car but when they didn’t, he drove off with them still inside and later crashed into a nearby garage.

Cornell left the area and the kids were found unharmed, police said.

On Thursday, Cornell was arrested near 17th Place and Torrence Avenue by detectives.

Cornell is on bond for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon case from November.

He is charged with kidnapping and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the release.

He’s due in bond court on Saturday.