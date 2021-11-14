Lake County coroner ID man killed in funeral shooting outside Gary church

GARY, Ind. — The Lake County coroner has identified the man killed in a Saturday shooting outside a church in Gary, Indiana.

Degerie Scott, 41, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital about 30 minutes after the shooting. Bullets struck Scott and another man after a gunman opened fire into a crowd.

Authorities said Scott and others gathered for a funeral at Saint Monica and Luke Church when bullets rang.

Another man, also 41, was injured. He was last reported in stable condition.

Gary police said the shooter remains at large. Witnesses say the shooter fled from the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (219) 755-3866 or the Gary Tip Line at 1-866-CRIME GP.