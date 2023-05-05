From left to right: Jamon Smith, Javonta Russell and Devin Hooper

CHICAGO — Three Kentucky men who allegedly told Cook County deputies that they traveled to Chicago to purchase marijuana from a dispensary are charged with firearm felonies following a traffic stop in River North, police said Friday.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, deputies with the Cook County Sheriff’s Chicago Initiative caught a red Chevrolet Impala, driven by 21-year-old Jamon Smith, from Louisville, with expired license plates committing a traffic violation, police said.

A traffic stop was conducted in the 600 block of North La Salle Drive. There, deputies allege they detected a strong odor of marijuana.

Jamon Smith, 31, of Louisville

Javonta Russell, 21, of Louisville

Devin Hooper, 21, of Louisville

Smith and passengers Javonta Rusell and Devin Hooper, both 21 and from Lousiville, told authorities that three handguns were inside the vehicle.

Authorities recovered three loaded 9mm handguns and 38.5 grams of suspected cannabis, police said. The guns were unlicensed.

According to deputies, Smith allegedly told the arresting officers that the group traveled to Chicago to purchase marijuana from a dispensary and planned to return to Kentucky the same day.

Prosecutors charged all three with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Each appeared in court on Thursday and was issued a $10,000 bond.