MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A Sheriff’s K-9 helped deputies locate a suspect just 25 minutes after they fled police last week.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to I-90 near mile marker 43.5 to assist Illinois State Police by locating a suspect who fled on foot just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19.

A Sheriff’s deputy and K-9 Kylo arrived on scene where they were informed the suspect, identified as Tryan D. Campbell, was last seen heading southbound and had an active felony warrant for home invasion.

K-9 Kylo was immediately deployed once arrived on scene and just 25 minutes later, the team approached a tree in the fence line where the Campbell was located on the other side of the fence.

Campbell gave up and was taken into custody.

No further information has been made available at this time.