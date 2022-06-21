ROUND BEACH LAKE, Ill. — A Round Beach Lake man charged with first-degree murder after admitting to drowning his three children will remain behind bars, a judge ordered on Tuesday.

The Daily Heralds reports a judge denied bond for Jason E. Karels days after the father was held on a $10 million bond.

Karels, 35, could spend the rest of his life in prison after allegedly killing his three kids — 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy and 2-year-old Gideon — on Monday, June 13.

Police said the children were visiting Karels, who was estranged from his wife.

The kids’ mother asked police to perform a well-being check before a scheduled doctor appointment, police said. Authorities discovered the deceased children inside the 200 block of East Camden Lane home.

The coroner’s office determined their cause of death to be drowning.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, officers at the scene found a note from Karels that said, “If I can’t have them neither can you.”

A GoFundMe for the mother has raised more than $100,000.

The newspaper reports Karels is next due in court on July 13.