CHICAGO — Illinois State Police announced a massive bust of fake drugs on Friday.

Police intercepted a vehicle parked with almost 130 pounds of counterfeit drugs on northbound Interstate 57 overnight. More than 500,000 pills were discovered.

Many of them were laced with fentanyl.

The counterfeit drugs have a street value of one and a half million dollars.

Police say they saved countless lives by getting these dangerous pills off the street.