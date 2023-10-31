SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have released dashboard camera and surveillance video footage of a shooting last week that left a State Trooper hospitalized.

Authorities said Illinois State Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green was shot in both legs by 37-year-old Cristobal Santana while performing a traffic stop on Toronto Road in Springfield Tuesday night.

Nearby surveillance video shows the suspect chasing after the injured officer, and proceeding to hit him multiple times with his gun. Chapman-Green suffered a brain bleed and skull fracture. Despite his condition, Chapman-Green stood up, and walked back to his squad car, clearly injured.

State Police released the video of the incident to their YouTube channel. The video may disturb some readers and viewer discretion is advised.

ISP Director Brenden Kelly commended Chapman-Green’s courage at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“We live in a free country,” Kelly said. “But there is no freedom without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like Trooper Chapman-Green and those standing here with me today willing to do this noble, but dangerous work.”

State Police confirmed that Chapman-Green’s condition is improving.

“Every day, he is making improvement,” Kris Chapman-Green, Dakotah’s mother, said. “And he cannot wait to come back to work so he can protect all of you.”

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright has charged Cristobal Santana with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm to a Police Officer, one count of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, and one count Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. If convicted, Santana could face life in prison.

The suspect has been denied pretrial release at a court appearance Friday. Santana’s next court appearance is Nov. 9th.

Later that night, Santana stepped in front of a different trooper’s vehicle and was hit. Santana remains hospitalized.

Chapman-Green’s family is relieved he’s recovering from his injuries.

“I have always told Kody that I am proud of the man and the Illinois State Trooper that he is,” Maddy Kinsel, fiancé of Chapman-Green, said. “I don’t think I have ever been more proud of him than I am right now.”

Donations for the Chapman-Green family can be made on the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation’s website, or mailed to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2210, Springfield, Illinois 62705. Officials ask to write on the donation it’s for the “Trooper Chapman-Green Fund”.