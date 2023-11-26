CHICAGO — A police officer was shot during a struggle with an individual during an attempted carjacking incident after a vehicle was found crashed on the side of the road in Bedford Park Sunday morning, police said.

Bedford Park police said that around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a car crash in the 6700 block of South Archer Road. Officers responded to the area and located an unoccupied car with heavy damage off the roadway.

Police said the car was reported stolen in an aggravated carjacking. Video surveillance showed two individuals fleeing on foot after the crash. A short time later, two individuals were witnessed getting into a vehicle at a gas station near the 6800 block of South Archer Road.

Officers attempted to conduct an investigatory stop and one of the subjects was not complying with the officer. A struggle ensued and the individual fired shots at the Bedford Park officer.

The officer was struck several times and transported to Loyola University Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

The individual was taken into custody and two firearms were recovered on the scene.