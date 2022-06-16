COOK COUNTY, Ill. — An inmate was beaten to death inside his Cook County Jail cell.

Officials say 24-year-old Raheem Hatter was found unresponsive early Tuesday morning with injuries to his head.

Correctional officers rushed into the cell to perform life-saving measures, which proved unsuccessful. Hatter was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Hatter was in jail awaiting trial on a weapons charge for bringing a gun into the University of Chicago Hospital.

Illinois State Police are investigating Hatter’s death.