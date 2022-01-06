Indicted Lake County Sheriff denies allegations, blames rival politician

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – A Lake County sheriff was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. denies the allegations.

The law enforcement officer claims they were started by a rival politician who he did not name.

Martinez is accused of fleeing from a Crown Point officer who tried to stop him on Sept. 18. He’s also accused of driving recklessly at speeds that endangered others.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Martinez will not be arrested. He will be summoned to appear on a future date, however.