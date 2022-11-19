GLENWOOD, Ill. — A 64-year-old man from Indiana with “no ties to Glenwood” has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer after shooting at officers Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a ranch-style property around 6:30 p.m. near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue on the report of shots fired at a residence, according to a press release from the department.

Gregory Myrick “immediately” fired at officers when they arrived, according to the release.

Officers from several agencies and the South Suburban Emergency Response Team searched the property, which had large mounds of dirt, parked cars, farm equipment and multiple unsecured barns, for him, according to the release. He was eventually located and taken into custody.

On Saturday, the police department said he has no ties to Glenwood, the residents or location where the shooting happened, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Saturday.