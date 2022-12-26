VILLA PARK, Ill. — A Rosemont man is charged with threatening a Villa Park police officer on Christmas Eve after allegedly threatening to shoot the law enforcement official.

Ryan McGovern, 24, faces one felony count of threatening a public official following an altercation outside Demito’s Saloon on Kenilworth Avenue in Villa Park just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday. According to police, officers encountered McGovern and his 21-year-old brother Aiden outside of the restaurant while responding to a disturbance.

Police say the brothers advanced toward the officers and hurled insults and threats.

“I have an automatic weapon and I’m going to shoot you,” Ryan McGovern allegedly told officers. After he was arrested, officials say that McGovern continued to act belligerently, telling police, “I pay for you. I’m going to sue the (expletive) out of you.”

Aiden McGovern was also arrested and charged with resisting.

“The Villa Park Police Department will take any threat against its officers seriously,” said Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas.

Bond was set for $7,500. McGovern’s next court appearance is Monday, Jan. 23.