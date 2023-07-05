SCOTTSDALE, Az. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old from Illinois is accused of flying to Arizona to see his girlfriend and then stabbing her while she slept in a hotel room.

Aidan Andrew Theis, 18, was arrested Friday for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct for the attack, according to the Arizona Republic.

The Scottsdale Police Department said an unidentified woman said she had met Theiss by playing games online, and she had previously flown to his home in Illinois as the two had dated for approximately two years.

During her trip to Illinois, Theis reportedly found videos on her phone depicting her having oral sex with another man.

According to court records, the couple argued about the videos but got back together. Theis told police that he fantasized about killing her for some time. After meeting her in the Scottsdale Sonesta Suites, the woman told police the pair spent most of Wednesday, June 21 arguing and at some point, she went to sleep.

Theis told interrogators that he was still upset about the videos and that he lay awake next to her, watching a movie, and thought about killing her. When the movie ended, Theis said he went to the kitchen to get a knife, according to court records.

Around 2:45 a.m., while she was asleep, he attempted to cut her throat, police said. She awoke during the attack, during which Theis reportedly said, “I’m sorry,” and then continued to stab her.

She wrestled the knife away and ran to the hotel lobby for help. Police later said she had suffered stab wounds to her neck, back, and torso and suffered a collapsed lung.

First responders found Theis wearing only his underwear in a parking lot east of the hotel.

He was arrested “without incident,” police said. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 7th.