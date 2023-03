ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after being shot in the head with a BB gun.

Police said deputies were conducting a welfare check Thursday afternoon at a home on S. Greenview Avenue.

A suspect was found in the back yard of the home; he pointed a BB gun at the deputy and fired.

The deputy was treated at the hospital and later released.

The unidentified suspect is in jail, authorities said.