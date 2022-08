Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

GARY, Ind. – Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the shooting death of a 79-year-old man.

Authorities say around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 3200 block of W. 21st Place following reports of a shooting. There, police discovered the victim, Cornelius Olive, with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The Lake County Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled Olive’s death a homicide.

Anyone with information should contact Gary police.