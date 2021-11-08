Hoffman Estates man gets 3-year prison term for the starvation deaths of 2 dogs

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – A Hoffman Estates man will spend three years behind bars after pleading guilty to three felony counts of animal cruelty.

Andre Norris, 29 and Sarah Gorski, 21, are charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Prosecutors said on March 2, 2020, Napervillepolice and Animal Control personnel responded to a trail area following the discovery of a dead German Shepherd was discovered. The dog was found in a wooded area, wrapped in a bedsheet and discarded inside a storage container. He weighed 20 pounds, while German Shepherds should typically weigh around 70 pounds.

A search warrant executed in the 1700 block of Queensbury Circle led authorities to another grim discovery: a German Shepherd/Hound mix, in a rusted dog crate, filled with animal feces, blood, and urine. He also weighed 20 pounds, was severely starved, could not walk, had massive sores. Officials found a third dog in a field wrapped in a sheet where Gorski and Norris allegedly dumped him.

Two of the three dogs died from starvation, examiners confirmed.

Norris must complete 50% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.