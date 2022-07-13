ELMHURST, Ill. — An Elmhurst man is in police custody after allegedly spray-painting hate-filled graffiti on several area homes and cars.

Joel Jexie, 25, appeared in bond court Wednesday after prosecutors charged him with three felony counts of a hate crime and felony criminal damage to property.

PREVIOUS STORY: Swastikas found spray-painted on Elmhurst home, car

Authorities said that a homeowner in the 400 block of N. Oak St. noticed Sunday morning that several swastikas were spray-painted on their garage doors and a car parked in the driveway. Days later, police received another call regarding a swastika spray-painted on a VW Atlas located on Crockett Avenue.

Police identified Jexie as the alleged person responsible in both cases, in addition to an April 2022 incident where a swastika was spray-painted on a home on Walnut Street.

Officers arrested Jexie Tuesday without incident.

“The allegations against Mr. Jexie are very disturbing and have been charged accordingly,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and the allegations against Mr. Jexie in no way represent the welcoming, good-hearted people of DuPage County. I thank the Elmhurst Police Department for their work on this case. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Rob Willis and Grace Barsanti for their efforts on this case.”