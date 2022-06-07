NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by police after charging an on-duty officer in Naperville last Friday.

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office said a probe into the death of Edward C. Samaan, 28, of Naperville is ongoing.

According to police, on June 3, the officer was conducting a traffic stop around 11 a.m. near Bond Street and McDowell Road in Naperville. Police said a second vehicle pulled up and a man holding a hatchet got out of the car and charged the officer.

The officer fired their gun, fatally shooting Samaan, police added. The officer was not injured.